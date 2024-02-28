Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, windy and colder, high of 32

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather Very windy and much colder today with a high of around 32 but feeling like the teens. The wind advisory remains in effect until 3 PM for gusts of 45 to 50 MPH.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 29-March 4

Today (Leap Day): Windy & much colder with some sun & clouds. High 32 (feel like 18) Winds: WNW 20-30+ Tonight: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 19 (feel like 10) Winds: W10-20 mph Friday (March 1): Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 49 (feel like 45) Winds: SW 10-15 mph Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy & very mild with an afternoon shower. High 54 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: More clouds than sun & mild. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild with some morning showers. High 53 Winds: NE 5-10mph Monday night: Cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THURSDAY

WHAT: West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE: Central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: Until 3 PM this afternoon.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first week of March, temperatures are above the normal high of 40 degrees with highs in the 50s!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather