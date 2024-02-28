Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, windy and colder, high of 32

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Very windy and much colder today with a high of around 32 but feeling like the teens. The wind advisory remains in effect until 3 PM for gusts of 45 to 50 MPH.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 29-March 4
Weather Alerts
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THURSDAY
WHAT: West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
WHERE: Central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: Until 3 PM this afternoon.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 5 above…except 6 below to 4 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 120 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 51 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs 5 to 15 above. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 39 below.
