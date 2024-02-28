Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, windy and colder, high of 32

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Thursday’s Weather

Very windy and much colder today with a high of around 32 but feeling like the teens. The wind advisory remains in effect until 3 PM for gusts of 45 to 50 MPH.

weather graphic 2 27

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 29-March 4

Today (Leap Day): Windy & much colder with some sun & clouds. High 32 (feel like 18) Winds: WNW 20-30+
Tonight: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 19 (feel like 10) Winds: W10-20 mph
Friday (March 1): Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 49 (feel like 45) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & very mild with an afternoon shower. High 54 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: More clouds than sun & mild. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild with some morning showers. High 53 Winds: NE 5-10mph
Monday night: Cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THURSDAY

WHAT: West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE: Central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: Until 3 PM this afternoon.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first week of March, temperatures are above the normal high of 40 degrees with highs in the 50s!

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 5 above…except 6 below to 4 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 120 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 51 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs 5 to 15 above. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 39 below.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

