Thursday's weather: Partly sunny then stormy afternoon, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Anticipate a very warm day and humid with sporadic sunshine, which will be overshadowed by a severe thunderstorm in the afternoon. The thunderstorms could bring flooding rains, hail, and possibly destructive wind gusts. The high will be 87 degrees, feeling like 90.

Cool Down, Warm Up

A cold front is set to move across New Hampshire this afternoon, bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms, some of which may become strong to severe. The very warm conditions will persist into Friday and throughout the holiday weekend, with a weak system likely to bring a slight chance of showers on Memorial Day.

5-Day Outlook, May 23-27

Today: Expect a very warm day with intermittent sunshine, followed by a severe afternoon thunderstorm. These thunderstorms may lead to flooding downpours, hail, and potentially damaging wind gusts. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Some clouds and less humidity. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and less humid. High 85 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mp
Saturday: Very warm with some sunshine. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of late showers. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Remaining quite warm with periods of clouds and sunshine. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-mph
Sunday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Memorial Day: Expect variable cloudiness with a chance of a few showers; temperatures will be cooler. High Around 70 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Memorial Day forecast calls for variable cloudiness with cooler temperatures, a possibility of scattered showers, and an expected high of around 70 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by intermittent clouds at higher elevations. There’s a possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the mid-60s, dropping to around 60 degrees at elevations above 5000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. The likelihood of rain is 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by periods of sun and clouds. There’s a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the lower 70s. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain.

Beach Forecast 

Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight possibility of thunderstorms.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low implies a minimal chance of thunderstorms occurring.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Tides at Hampton Beach: Low tide at 0.1 feet (MLLW) at 06:17 AM, followed by a high tide at 7.8 feet (MLLW) at 12:15 PM.

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds will be approximately 10 mph with waves around one foot. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, followed by a greater chance in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 80s, with a 30 percent chance of rain. The lightning threat level is moderate, indicating that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is currently 59 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in such conditions may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

