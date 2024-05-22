Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny then stormy afternoon, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Cool Down, Warm Up
A cold front is set to move across New Hampshire this afternoon, bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms, some of which may become strong to severe. The very warm conditions will persist into Friday and throughout the holiday weekend, with a weak system likely to bring a slight chance of showers on Memorial Day.
5-Day Outlook, May 23-27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Beach Forecast
Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight possibility of thunderstorms.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low implies a minimal chance of thunderstorms occurring.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water Temperature: 54 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Tides at Hampton Beach: Low tide at 0.1 feet (MLLW) at 06:17 AM, followed by a high tide at 7.8 feet (MLLW) at 12:15 PM.
Lake Forecast
Southwest winds will be approximately 10 mph with waves around one foot. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, followed by a greater chance in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 80s, with a 30 percent chance of rain. The lightning threat level is moderate, indicating that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is currently 59 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in such conditions may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.