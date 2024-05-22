Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny then stormy afternoon, high of 87

Today: Expect a very warm day with intermittent sunshine, followed by a severe afternoon thunderstorm. These thunderstorms may lead to flooding downpours, hail, and potentially damaging wind gusts. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Some clouds and less humidity. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and less humid. High 85 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mp

Saturday: Very warm with some sunshine. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of late showers. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Remaining quite warm with periods of clouds and sunshine. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Memorial Day: Expect variable cloudiness with a chance of a few showers; temperatures will be cooler. High Around 70 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Monday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph