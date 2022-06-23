Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, humid and spot showers, with a high of 77

Thursday’s Weather

A stalled frontal boundary will remain well west of New Hampshire today, we`ll have another day of clouds & sun with temperatures in the upper 70s.

5-Day Outlook June 23-June 29

Today: Clouds & sun with a spot shower and more humid. High 77 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, humid, and warmer. High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear, mild, and humid. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Hazy and humid. Low 66 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of clouds and humid; not as warm with a few showers & thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week June will go out with temperatures in the 80s with muggy conditions.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds around 40 mph decrease to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Times of sun and clouds.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 58 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 07:53 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 02:17 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 64 degrees.

