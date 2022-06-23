Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, humid and spot showers, with a high of 77

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds around 40 mph decrease to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Times of sun and clouds.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 58 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 07:53 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 02:17 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee