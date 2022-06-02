Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, highs around 70

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Cool; cloudy in the morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s. Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:27 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 02:25 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 60 degrees.