Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, highs around 70

Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Thursday’s Weather

Drier weather returns today with breaks of sunshine this afternoon, but more showers are expected late tonight into the first part of tomorrow.

Yesterday was the official start of hurricane season. It only takes one storm to change your life. Tropical cyclones are among nature’s most powerful and destructive phenomena. Tropical storms are not as common here in New England as they are in other parts of the U.S. but that doesn’t mean they can’t happen. Don’t be caught unprepared!

5-Day Outlook June 2-June 6

Today: Clouds followed by sunny breaks. High Around 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with showers early. High 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, warmer and pleasant. High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Some sun. High 75 Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No Heat or Humidity in the forecast through next week!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Cool; cloudy in the morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s. Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:27 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 02:25 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 60 degrees.

Rick Gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

