Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, highs around 70

Thursday’s Weather
Yesterday was the official start of hurricane season. It only takes one storm to change your life. Tropical cyclones are among nature’s most powerful and destructive phenomena. Tropical storms are not as common here in New England as they are in other parts of the U.S. but that doesn’t mean they can’t happen. Don’t be caught unprepared!
5-Day Outlook June 2-June 6
Today: Clouds followed by sunny breaks. High Around 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with showers early. High 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Lots of sunshine, warmer and pleasant. High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun. High 75 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
UV Index: Moderate.
Weather: Cool; cloudy in the morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 50s. Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:27 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 02:25 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 60 degrees.