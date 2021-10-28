Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 56, low tonight of 38

Thursday’s Weather
A much brighter day is expected today as high pressure builds into the area from the west. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Northerly winds will still be gusty at times but should remain below 25 mph.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 28 – Nov. 1
Today: Some sun & clouds High 56 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Sun & clouds High 53 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers after midnight Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Rainy (1″) & windy High 58 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers Low 51 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Halloween: Showery start with some sun by afternoon High 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday (November 1): Sunny & nice High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The last weekend of October will start out wet,. November will start out nice with above-normal temperatures.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.
