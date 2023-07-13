Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and humid, stray p.m. T-storm, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Today some sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Showers and strong thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and flooding Friday.
For the Record
5-Day Forecast July 13 – 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 08:52 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:05 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole