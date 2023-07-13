Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and humid, stray p.m. T-storm, high of 87

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.