Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and humid, stray p.m. T-storm, high of 87

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today some sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Showers and strong thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and flooding Friday.

For the Record

Wednesday’s high of 93 at 2:03 p.m. was record-breaking, the old record of 92 set in 2011.

5-Day Forecast July 13 – 17

Today: Some sun & clouds, very warm, & humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tonight: Warm & humid with spot thunderstorms & showers. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms (.75″); potential for heavy rainfall. High 80 (feel like 85) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Warm & humid with an evening spot thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, very warm & muggy with a thunderstorm. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds, muggy, and warm. Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as warm but muggy with showers & thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday night: Muggy & warm with showers & thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Early thunderstorms with afternoon sun & muggy. High 87 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds and muggy. Low 69 Winds: S5-10mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 08:52 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:05 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 75 degrees.

