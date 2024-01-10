Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and cooler, high of 42

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.