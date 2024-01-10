Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and cooler, high of 42

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Today will be cooler with some sun & clouds with highs in the lower 40s but feeling like 36.
Weather Alerts
A significant storm will impact New Hampshire Friday night into Saturday bringing another round of strong winds and heavy rain.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 11-15
Today: Cooler with some sun & clouds. High 42 (feel like 36) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing. Low 30 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny. High 44 Winds: W 5-10mph
Friday night: Wintery mix to rain (.50″) & windy. Low 32 (feel like 18) Winds: ESE 15-25+ mph
Saturday: Windy & mild; morning rain (.50″) with afternoon sun. High 54 Winds: S 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 28 (feel like 19) Winds: SW 15-20 mph
Sunday: Some sun, breezy, and much colder. High 34 (feel like 23) Winds: W 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 23 (feel like 10) Winds: W 10-15 + mph
MLK Day: Some sun & clouds. High 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with some snow (1-2″) late. Low 24 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A nor’easter is possible next week. Starting Monday night into Tuesday. Stay tuned for potential tracks for the storm.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.