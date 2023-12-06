Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and cold, high of 35

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today some sun and clouds with a cold high of 35 but feels like 31. Tonight, temperatures in the upper teens with a warmup tomorrow into the upcoming weekend.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 6 – 10

Today (Hanukkah begins): Some sun & cold. High 35 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 19 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 5-10 MPH
Friday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High Near 50 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Very windy & mild with rain by evening. High Near 60 Winds: ESE 20-25+ mph
Sunday night: Windy & very mild with heavy rain (1″). Low 54 Winds: SSE 15-25+ mph
Monday: Morning showers with afternoon sun & breezy. High 50s in the morning with 40s in the afternoon. Winds: W 10-20 mph
Monday night: Clear & colder. Low 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Alert

Winds howl Sunday afternoon and night with powerful gusts ranging from 40-60 mph. At this strength, tree damage can occur, which can block some roads, trigger power outages, and cause property damage along with coastal flooding. Not only the wind but rain will be heavy (1″+) which can cause flooding on streets and highways along with reduced visibility. Check back for updates on this significant storm for the later part of the weekend.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weekend will start dry with temperatures near 50 and will end with a storm with rain & strong winds Sunday night into early Monday morning with highs near 60.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

