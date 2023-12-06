Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and cold, high of 35

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023