Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high of 38

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Thursday’s Weather

Breezy this morning; otherwise, sun followed by increasing clouds; snow (1-3″) at night into the morning can lead to slippery travel. Highs in the upper 30s with a feel-like temperature of 32.

Weather Alert

Snow will end by 6 AM Friday with accumulations of 1-3 inches can make roads and sidewalks slippery, causing travel disruptions for the morning commute.

weather graphic 2 13

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 15-19

Today: Breezy & not as cold with morning sun followed by afternoon clouds. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tonight: Cloudy with periods of snow (1-3″). Low 28 (feel like 9) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & breezy with snow showers or flurries. High 35 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clearing & breezy. Low 16 (feel like 6) Winds WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 24 (feel like 14) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Monday: Sunny & breezy. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23 (feel like 13) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

President’s Day weekend will be mainly dry with a few flurries on Saturday with highs in the 30s through Monday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 16. Northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. Wind chill values as low as 38 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts