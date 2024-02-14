Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high of 38

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Breezy this morning; otherwise, sun followed by increasing clouds; snow (1-3″) at night into the morning can lead to slippery travel. Highs in the upper 30s with a feel-like temperature of 32.
Weather Alert
Snow will end by 6 AM Friday with accumulations of 1-3 inches can make roads and sidewalks slippery, causing travel disruptions for the morning commute.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 15-19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 16. Northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. Wind chill values as low as 38 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.