Thursday’s weather: Partly cloudy, high of 49

Thursday’s Weather
After a frosty start today, cool weather continues for the remainder of the week despite plenty of sun during the day.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 4 – Nov. 8
Today: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & cold High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear & cold Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold High 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: (Put clocks back 1 hour) Clear & cold Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & cold High 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny & milder High 59 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear Low 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week the dry weather will continue with temperatures getting back to normal.
Winter Weather Preparedness Week The chilling facts:
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 20s…except around 20 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to15mph.
