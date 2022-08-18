Thursday’s weather: Nice day, breezy, high around 70 – heat turns up this weekend

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.
Thursday’s Weather
Today is shaping to be a relatively nice day, with highs in the 70s and a gusty breeze. Tomorrow will be very warm before heat and humidity move in for the weekend.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 18-Aug. 22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to the northwest around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Rain in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a brief shower in the morning, becoming breezy in the afternoon
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Wind: ENE 10-15+
Surf height: Around 5 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:12 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:14 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee