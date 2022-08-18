Thursday’s weather: Nice day, breezy, high around 70 – heat turns up this weekend

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.

Thursday’s Weather

Today is shaping to be a relatively nice day, with highs in the 70s and a gusty breeze. Tomorrow will be very warm before heat and humidity move in for the weekend.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 18-Aug. 22

Today: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 78 Winds: WNW10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High Near 90 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. High 92 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, foggy, and humid. Low 65 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday: Morning fog giving way to the sun. High 86 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66 Winds: SE -10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some wet weather moving in the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to the northwest around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Rain in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a brief shower in the morning, becoming breezy in the afternoon

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Wind: ENE 10-15+

Surf height: Around 5 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:12 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:14 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 75 degrees.

