Thursday’s weather: Nice day, breezy, high around 70 – heat turns up this weekend

Today: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 78 Winds: WNW10-15+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High Near 90 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. High 92 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy, foggy, and humid. Low 65 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Monday: Morning fog giving way to the sun. High 86 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66 Winds: SE -10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some wet weather moving in the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to the northwest around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Rain in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a brief shower in the morning, becoming breezy in the afternoon

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Wind: ENE 10-15+

Surf height: Around 5 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:12 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:14 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee