Thursday’s weather: Muggy with a mix of sun and clouds, spot T-storm, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Muggy with some sun & clouds along with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. Any repetitive thunderstorms will increase the chance of localized flash flooding chances.

Next Wednesday into the following week temperatures will average “above normal.”

 

5-Day Forecast June 29-July 3

Today: Muggy with some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. High 80 (feel like 84) Winds Light & Variable
Tonight: Some clouds & humid with some fog late. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Hazy sun & humid; smoke from Canadian wildfires can create reduced air quality. High 85 (feel like 91) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid with patches of fog. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday (July 1st): Mostly cloudy & humid with thundershowers in spots late. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Humid with an evening thundershower. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with showers & thundershowers. High 73 (feel like 77) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with a thundershower in spots. Low 65 Winds ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: More clouds than sun & humid with a thundershower in spots. High 79 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Some clouds & humid with a few showers. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and muggy with a spot thunderstorm with a high of 79 but feeling like 83.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 4 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 08:19 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 02:32 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. Water temperature 67 degrees.

