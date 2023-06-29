Thursday’s weather: Muggy with a mix of sun and clouds, spot T-storm, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Next Wednesday into the following week temperatures will average “above normal.”
5-Day Forecast June 29-July 3
Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with a thundershower in spots. Low 65 Winds ENE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and muggy with a spot thunderstorm with a high of 79 but feeling like 83.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: South winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 4 feet.
Water Temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 08:19 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 02:32 PM.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. Water temperature 67 degrees.