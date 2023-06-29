Thursday’s weather: Muggy with a mix of sun and clouds, spot T-storm, high of 80

Today: Muggy with some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. High 80 (feel like 84) Winds Light & Variable

Tonight: Some clouds & humid with some fog late. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Hazy sun & humid; smoke from Canadian wildfires can create reduced air quality. High 85 (feel like 91) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid with patches of fog. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday (July 1st): Mostly cloudy & humid with thundershowers in spots late. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Humid with an evening thundershower. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with showers & thundershowers. High 73 (feel like 77) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with a thundershower in spots. Low 65 Winds ENE 5-10 mph

Monday: More clouds than sun & humid with a thundershower in spots. High 79 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Some clouds & humid with a few showers. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph