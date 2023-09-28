Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny with high of 71

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

Today is mostly sunny with a normal high in the low 70s.

A spring feel for the first week of October with above-normal temperatures.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 28–Oct. 2

Today: Mostly sunny. High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & cool. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Clouds with some sunny breaks. High 69 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower late. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday (October 1): Sunny with the feel of spring. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Lots of sun with a spring feel. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of October will feel more like spring, and next Tuesday highs in the low 80s with the rest of the week in the upper 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

