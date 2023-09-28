Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny with high of 71

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.