Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and warm, high of 88

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds, warm, and more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Hazy sunshine and humid. A heavy to severe thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 78 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 52 Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Father’s Day: Comfortable sunshine. High 79 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph