Thursday's weather: Mostly sunny and warm, high of 88

Thursday, June 13, 2024 Rick Gordon
Thursday, June 13, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

The forecast is mostly sunny with very warm conditions, expecting a high of 88 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, June 12-16

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds, warm, and more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Hazy sunshine and humid. A heavy to severe thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 78 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 52 Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Father’s Day: Comfortable sunshine. High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

The Heat is On

Next week’s escalating heat and humidity will create conditions reminiscent of July, with temperatures approaching record highs. The season’s first heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, becoming an official heat wave by Thursday, coinciding with the start of astronomical summer.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Enjoy a pleasant and cozy Father’s Day weekend before the onset of hazy, hot, and humid conditions starting Tuesday. The heat index by Tuesday & Wednesday afternoon will be over 100 degrees!

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of showers. Expect highs around 60 degrees, except for areas above 5,000 feet where it will be cooler, in the lower 50s. Winds will be light and variable, becoming westerly at around 10 mph in the afternoon. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s, accompanied by light and variable winds. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
UV Index: Very high.
Winds: Winds from the southwest at around 5 mph will shift to the south in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 11:39 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 05:43 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph with waves approximately 1 foot high. Conditions will be sunny with temperatures reaching around 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is currently 66 degrees.

