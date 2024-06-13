Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and warm, high of 88

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of showers. Expect highs around 60 degrees, except for areas above 5,000 feet where it will be cooler, in the lower 50s. Winds will be light and variable, becoming westerly at around 10 mph in the afternoon. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s, accompanied by light and variable winds. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.
Hit the Beach
Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
UV Index: Very high.
Winds: Winds from the southwest at around 5 mph will shift to the south in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 11:39 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 05:43 PM.
Jump in a Lake
Expect southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph with waves approximately 1 foot high. Conditions will be sunny with temperatures reaching around 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is currently 66 degrees.