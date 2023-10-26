Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and spring like with a high of 75

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & spring-like. Record-tying high of 75 set in 2000. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Very warm with some sun & clouds. Record high 75 (record 74 in 1971) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & very mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and summer-like; last warm day until next spring. Record high 78 (record 73 in 2010) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy & cooler. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph