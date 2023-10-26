Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and spring like with a high of 75

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure dominates the dry weather through the upcoming week. Milder today with Record-tying high of 75 set in 2000. October warmth with record temperatures Friday and Saturday.

Weather Alerts

A stretch of dry spring-to-summer-like weather will last into the start of the weekend!! Time to rake and get your outdoors ready for Winter and maybe put up the holiday decorations.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 26–Oct. 30

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & spring-like. Record-tying high of 75 set in 2000. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Very warm with some sun & clouds. Record high 75 (record 74 in 1971) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & very mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and summer-like; last warm day until next spring. Record high 78 (record 73 in 2010) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & cooler. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for next Tuesday Halloween is for dry & cold conditions for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the low 40s in the early evening.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

