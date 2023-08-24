Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 77

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Rick Gordon Featured News 0
Thursday, August 24, 2023 Rick Gordon Featured News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

Today some sun & clouds with low humidity with highs in the mid-70s. Tonight, some rain moving in late and will continue into Friday with increasing humidity.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 24–28

Today: Sunshine mixed with clouds & pleasant. High 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with rain late (.50″) late. Low 61 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some rain (.50″) and more humid. High 68 Winds: SE10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & humid with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a passing shower or thundershower. High 77 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Early shower and turning less humid late. Low 60 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: An early shower then some sun & clouds. High 72 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Comfortable with some sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend into the last week of August temperatures will be below normal with above-normal precipitation.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Times of sun & clouds.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 11:28 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 05:27 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 73 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts