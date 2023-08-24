Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 77

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.