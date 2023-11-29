Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and not as cold, high of 46

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

The last day of November will bring a mostly sunny sky along with milder temperatures in the middle 40s.

Weather Watch

A potential snowstorm late Sunday night into Monday today looks less promising. It`s still very early, but the current consensus amongst the models shows either a wintery mix, snow, or rain.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 30–Dec. 1

Today: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday (Dec. 1): Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with periods of afternoon rain (.10″) High 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with evening light rain. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun with more in the way of clouds with a passing shower. High 45 Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Snow or a wintery mix late at night. Low 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Snow and or rain. High 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mix of rain & snow in the evening. Low 31 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Potential for some snow and or rain Sunday night into Monday. Stay up to date here on Manchester Ink Link.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

