Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and not as cold, high of 46

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
A potential snowstorm late Sunday night into Monday today looks less promising. It`s still very early, but the current consensus amongst the models shows either a wintery mix, snow, or rain.
5-Day Outlook, Nov. 30–Dec. 1
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.