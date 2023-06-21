Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and nice, high of 77

Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

After a comfortable and nice day today with highs in the upper 70s the feel of summer will be the theme over the next several days with muggy conditions with hit-or-miss thunderstorms.

What’s on Deck

Turning uncomfortably humid tomorrow; little relief from the humidity in the coming days which could last through next week. Multiple rounds of showers with embedded thunder are possible this weekend. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in any slow-moving thunderstorms, which could cause isolated flooding.

5-Day Forecast June 22-June 26

Today: Mostly sunny and nice. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & milder. Low 61 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun and more humid with spot thunderstorms towards evening. High 80 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorms, mild, and muggy. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 80 (feel like 85) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy, warm, & muggy with some evening thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun, very warm & muggy with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High 83 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: An evening thunderstorm & muggy. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Hazy & muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 81 (feel like 86) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & muggy with a few thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The muggy conditions will hold on for the first full week of summer.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds become south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun with some morning fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:20 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 03:19 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

