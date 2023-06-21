Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and nice, high of 77

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds become south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun with some morning fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:20 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 03:19 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole