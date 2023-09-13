Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and less humid, high of 75

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Today less humid and more seasonable weather with highs in the mid-70s lasting into Friday. Increasing surf and rip currents are likely to begin today and continue into the weekend due to Hurricane Lee.
5-Day Outlook, Sept. 14–18
Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
The level of risk is due to high winds, flooding rain, beach erosion, and tornado potential for an active tropical system.
Lee’s forecasted impacts on Hampton Beach
START 5 AM Saturday, 9/16
END 10 PM Saturday, 9/16
Peak Sustained Winds 40 mph
Peak Wind Gusts 50 mph
Total Rainfall 1-2 inches
Building offshore swells, coastal wave action, beach erosion, and rip currents from Friday into Saturday.
Lee’s forecasted impacts on Manchester
START 5 AM Saturday, 9/16
END 10 PM Saturday, 9/16
Peak Sustained Winds 24 mph
Peak Wind Gusts 48 mph
Total Rainfall .50-1″ in
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hurricane Lee’s direct impacts Saturday into Sunday morning will be rough surf, rip currents, beach erosion, and gusts to 50 mph along coastal New Hampshire.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to northwest around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 73 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.