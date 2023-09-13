Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and less humid, high of 75

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear & comfortable. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Cool & breezy with sun through high clouds. High Around 70 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Clouding up with some rain late with wind picking up. Low 59 Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Windy and rainy (.50-1″) from Hurricane Lee; the greatest impact along the coast. High 67 Winds: NNW 20-30 with some gusts to 48 mph

Saturday night: Early rain (.25″) with some clearing late. Low 58 Winds: NW 10-25 with gusts to 40 mph

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High 77 Winds: NW 10-15+

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable