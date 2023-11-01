Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and chilly, high of 49

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

On Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m. local time, our clocks will go back an hour and we will gain an hour of sleep, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all, Americans. That means sunset on Sunday will be around 4:33 p.m.

Weather Alerts

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 2–5

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 58 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Partial sun & mild. High 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: (Turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed.) Some clouds & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partial sun & mild. High 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain late. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the middle of next week, temperatures will be back in the 40s with a cold rain.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

