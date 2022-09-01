Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 77

VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click below to hear today’s weather forecast plan for the week ahead.
Thursday’s Weather
High pressure builds in today through the upcoming Holiday Weekend, bringing a stretch of mainly dry and comfortable late summer weather.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The outlook for Labor Day some breaks of sun and not as warm with a high near 80.
Autumn Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, September 22.
Meteorological Fall is September, October, and November. Overall, the meteorological seasons are better for representing what each time of year feels like. The temperature outlook for Meteorological Fall calls for above-normal temperatures.
The precipitation outlook for Meteorological Fall calls for equal chances for above or below precipitation.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Beach Forecast
Weather: Sunny.
U.V. Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Wind: West winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:48 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 02:42 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee