Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, high of 61

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.