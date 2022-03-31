Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, high of 61

Wednesday, March 30, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Thursday’s Weather

A warm front brings milder temperatures today despite an abundance of clouds and a few spotty showers. A round of brief heavy showers and isolated thundershower is possible tonight into early tomorrow morning, then a drying trend tomorrow for the first afternoon of April behind a frontal passage.

5-Day Outlook March 31-April 4

Today: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and milder. High 61 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mild with showers and a spot thundershower. Low 53 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Friday (April 1): Early showers followed by some sun and breezy. High 58 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, breezy & colder. Low 32 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and windy. High 52 (feel like 46) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy. High 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

April showers moving in the middle of next week.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15 in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

