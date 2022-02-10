Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower, high in the mid-40s

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.