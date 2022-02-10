Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower, high in the mid-40s

Thursday’s Weather
Additional Weather Update
Monitoring a potential East Coast Valentine’s Day snowstorm. Depending on the trac, could be light to moderate snow.
5-Day Outlook Feb. 10- Feb. 14
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Turning colder next Sunday into next week. Chance for some snow or flurries late Sunday into Valentine’s Day.