Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower, high in the mid-40s

Thursday, February 10, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Thursday’s Weather

A weak low pressure brings mostly cloudy conditions with a brief afternoon shower. Despite cloud cover temperatures today will still be seasonably mild with highs in the mid-40s.

Additional Weather Update

Monitoring a potential East Coast Valentine’s Day snowstorm. Depending on the trac, could be light to moderate snow.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 10- Feb. 14

Today: Clouds with breaks of sun and milder with a brief shower. High 47 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing. Low 27 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Very mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & much colder with light snow or flurries late. High 26 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Light snow or flurries. Low 12 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of snow. High 25 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning colder next Sunday into next week. Chance for some snow or flurries late Sunday into Valentine’s Day.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

