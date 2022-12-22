Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and cold, high of 40

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure brings quiet weather today before a large low-pressure system looks to impact New Hampshire tonight through Friday evening.

STORM WATCH

1) High Wind Watch for Friday expect powerful winds out of the southeast with gusts of 55-65 mph. The strong damaging winds can blow around loose objects and cause widespread power outages just before Christmas Eve day.

2) The snowmelt component could add between 0.5-1.25” of additional runoff. The rapid nature of the snowmelt and heavy rain on the frozen ground could lead to the rapid onset of flash flooding.

3) Travelers beware of a FLASH FREEZE as the temperature will drop 17 degrees in 3 hours as the arctic front moves through late Friday afternoon going from 48 at 4 PM Friday to 31 at 7 PM Friday with a snow squall. The last of the rain will have ended not long before and it will be a race against the clock to see whether winds can dry out the roads or if they remain wet and freeze up. The snow from the snow squall on top of the ice will make travel very difficult Friday evening.

4) The potential for coastal flooding with nearshore waves will just begin to develop Friday morning, potentially reaching 10 to 15 feet by the mid-morning high tide. Beach erosion and splash-over are likely.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 22-Dec. 26, 2022

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High Around 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with rain (.50″). Low 37 (feel like 25) Winds: E 15-25+ mph
Friday: Mild & very windy with periods of heavy rain (1″+), maybe a thunderstorm. High 54 (feel like 40) Winds: SE 25-35+ mph
Friday night: Early evening snow squall and turning much colder with a flash freeze. Low 15 (feel like -11) Winds: SW 25-35+ mph
Christmas Eve Day: Some sun, windy, and much colder. High 27 (feel like 14) Winds: SW 15-25 mph
Christmas Eve Night: Partly cloudy. Low 15 (feel like 6) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Christmas: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 27 (feel like 16) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Christmas night: Clear & cold. Low 16 (feel like 7) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cold. High 28 (feel like 21) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 (feel like 11) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our last week of December looks to be dry and cold. Outlook for New Year’s Eve some clouds with temperatures in the upper 20s with light wind.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southeast around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

 

