Thursday’s weather: Morning showers, then partly sunny, high of 70

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, May 30-June 3
High pressure will move across New England this weekend and build southward early next week, bringing with it rising heat and humidity, as well as dry conditions.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Northeast winds will be approximately 5 mph with wave heights near 1 foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny skies. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be around 61 degrees Fahrenheit.