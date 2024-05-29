Thursday’s weather: Morning showers, then partly sunny, high of 70

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

It will be cooler with intervals of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70s.

5-Day Outlook, May 30-June 3

Today: The morning will be cloudy with a few showers, followed by intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 70 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Winds Light & Variable
Friday: Breezy with sun and some clouds. High 74 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday (June 1st): Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Very warm with some sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Expect some sunshine with hot conditions and a slight increase in humidity. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

High pressure will move across New England this weekend and build southward early next week, bringing with it rising heat and humidity, as well as dry conditions.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect summer-like heat and humidity to intensify next week!

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

 

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, later turning to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s but expect the upper 40s at elevations over 5000 feet. Expect north winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a possibility of morning showers, followed by some afternoon sunshine.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
UV Index: Moderate
Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:46 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 04:49 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northeast winds will be approximately 5 mph with wave heights near 1 foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny skies. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be around 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

