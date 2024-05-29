Thursday’s weather: Morning showers, then partly sunny, high of 70

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, later turning to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s but expect the upper 40s at elevations over 5000 feet. Expect north winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a possibility of morning showers, followed by some afternoon sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

UV Index: Moderate

Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:46 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 04:49 PM.

Jump in a Lake