Thursday's weather: Morning fog with periods of rain, high of 46

Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

Today morning fog and periods of rain with a high in the middle 40s.

Weather Factoid

How do snowflakes form? A snowflake begins to form when an extremely cold water droplet freezes onto a pollen or dust particle in the sky. This creates an ice crystal. As the ice crystal falls to the ground, water vapor freezes onto the primary crystal, building new crystals – the six arms of the snowflake.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 28 – 31

Today: Morning fog & mild with periods of rain (.25″). High 46 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Low 39 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mix of rain & snow (Trace-1″). Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Early morning light rain & snow (.5″) followed by some afternoon sun. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Few clouds. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: WNW5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the first week of the new year, temperatures will average above normal.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

 

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds become east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

