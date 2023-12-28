Thursday’s weather: Morning fog with periods of rain, high of 46

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Weather Factoid
How do snowflakes form? A snowflake begins to form when an extremely cold water droplet freezes onto a pollen or dust particle in the sky. This creates an ice crystal. As the ice crystal falls to the ground, water vapor freezes onto the primary crystal, building new crystals – the six arms of the snowflake.
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 28 – 31
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds become east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
