Thursday’s weather: Morning fog with periods of rain, high of 46

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds become east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.