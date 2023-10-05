Thursday’s weather: Morning fog turns partly sunny, high of 78

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

Today some early morning fog will give way to some sun and very pleasant fall weather with highs in the upper 70s.

Weather Alerts

A strong frontal system moves into New England Friday night into at least Saturday. While rain amounts are still uncertain, there is growing confidence in steady rains from late Friday night into the start of the holiday weekend.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 5–Oct. 9

Today: Early morning fog followed by a mix of sun & clouds, pleasant, and warm. High 78 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds and mild. Low around 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with sunny breaks and mild. High 71 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and mild with showers late. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Periods of rain (.40″) with a spot thunderstorm and breezy. High 66 Winds: SE 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain (.50″). Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Early showers followed by some sun & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Columbus Day: Some sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Some clouds with showers late. Low 45 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Columbus Day weekend will start out wet with temperatures in the 60s and end on Monday with some sun with temperatures in the 50s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts