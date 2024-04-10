Thursday’s weather: More showers, high of 53

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Weather News
The combination of rain and snowmelt through late week could lead to flooding impacts. Stream flows are already elevated, and locally heavy rainfall may elicit poor drainage and nuisance flooding. Astronomical tides linger near their monthly peak this week. Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide as a result, with the greatest threat during the early overnight or very early morning hours through Friday.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Patchy drizzle. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Patchy drizzle. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
