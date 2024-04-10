Thursday’s weather: More showers, high of 53

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today periods of showers become light rain by evening with a high of 53.

5-Day Outlook, April 11-April 15

Today: Periods of showers (.25″). High 53 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mild & windy with some rain (.50″). Low 52 (feel like 37) Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Friday: Cloudy, windy, & warmer with periods of rain (.50″) & spot thunderstorm. High 64 Winds: S 15-25 mph (gusts to 40 mph)
Friday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, & mild. Low 46 (feel like 42) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine and windy. High 58 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Breezy with some clearing late. Low 42 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Some sun & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, breezy, and warm. High 73 Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and mild. Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather News

The combination of rain and snowmelt through late week could lead to flooding impacts. Stream flows are already elevated, and locally heavy rainfall may elicit poor drainage and nuisance flooding. Astronomical tides linger near their monthly peak this week. Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide as a result, with the greatest threat during the early overnight or very early morning hours through Friday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will be dry with temperatures in the 70s Monday & Tuesday and around 80 on Wednesday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Patchy drizzle. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Patchy drizzle. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

