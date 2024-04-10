Thursday’s weather: More showers, high of 53

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Patchy drizzle. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Patchy drizzle. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

