Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds, high in the upper 40s

TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s… except 15 to 25 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.