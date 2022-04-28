Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds, high in the upper 40s

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Thursday’s Weather

The feel of March today with gusty winds that could gust over 30 mph along with a mix of clouds and sun with a passing shower. Highs in the upper 40s with the wind making it feel like 40.

5-Day Outlook April 28-May1

Today: Clouds & sun with gusty winds, and cooler with a passing shower. High 49 (feel like 40) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly, with a gusty wind. Low 36 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. High 53 (feel like 44) Winds: NNW 10-20
Friday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38 Winds: NNW 5-15
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. High 58 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday (May 1st): Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear & cool. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Cloudy with some rain. Low 48 Winds: SE SE5-10 mph

Say It Isn’t Snow!

Late season White Mountain snow showers through tomorrow morning. Accumulations are expected across the mountains and even to the valley floors by tomorrow morning.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

May starts out with sunshine along with warmer temperatures in the mid-60s. Looks like the mild temperatures will last for the first week of May.

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s… except 15 to 25 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

