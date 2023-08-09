Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, possible p.m. T-storms with a high of 86

Today: Warmer and more humid with some clouds and sun with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: An evening thunderstorm and humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Friday: Sunny & breezy with less humidity. High 84 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Friday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds and more humid with strong thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Humid with some sun & clouds with thunderstorms in spots. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Turning less humid with some sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Monday night: Cloudy & more humid with some rain late. Low 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph