Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, possible p.m. T-storms with a high of 86

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today some sun & clouds, warmer, and more humid a few stray thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

Weather Alert

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday night.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 10 – 14

Today: Warmer and more humid with some clouds and sun with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: An evening thunderstorm and humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday: Sunny & breezy with less humidity. High 84 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds and more humid with strong thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Humid with some sun & clouds with thunderstorms in spots. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Turning less humid with some sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy & more humid with some rain late. Low 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

So far in August, temperatures have been below normal. Heat can build during the middle to late part of August as many kids return to school. This can be accompanied by high humidity and the risk of thunderstorms.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny until 5 PM, then mostly cloudy.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 62.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 07:27 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:41 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 72 degrees.

