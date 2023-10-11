Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 66

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Some cloudiness is expected today but with some sunshine too with highs in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be sunny but cooler with a chilly breeze.

Weather Alert

Weekend low pressure appears to be taking a further south jog today and has kept the greatest chances of steady rain focused across southern New England.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 12–Oct. 16

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming clear & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 61 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & chilly with a slight chance of a shower. High 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with few showers. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few early morning showers. High 60 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Cloudy. Low 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & chilly with some showers. High 57 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy. Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Early next week will be cooler than normal with highs in the 50s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph… except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

