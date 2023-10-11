Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 66

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph… except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

