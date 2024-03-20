Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds with a high of 39

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs 5 to 15 above. West winds around 50 mph increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 65 mph increasing to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 105 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 34 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers. Highs 13 to 23. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.

