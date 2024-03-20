Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds with a high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Thursday’s Weather

Winter-like feel with some sun & clouds; a strong gusty wind of up to 42 mph making the high of 39 feel like it’s in the mid-20s.

5-Day Outlook, March 21-25

Today: Strong gusty wind and colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 25-35+ (gusts up to 42 mph)
Tonight: Clear, cold, & breezy. Low 22 (feel like 10) Winds: WNW 10-30 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High 39 (feel like 33) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & cold with snow (1-3″) late. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Snow (1″) & rain showers to rain (.75″). High 41 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Evening showers to snow (1″) and windy. Low 29 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Cold with some clouds & cold. High 40 (feel like 33) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 27 (feel like 21) Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Monday: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 (feel like 20) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast her

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Easter Sunday is mostly cloudy with some morning rain with a high of 53.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs 5 to 15 above. West winds around 50 mph increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 65 mph increasing to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 105 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 34 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers. Highs 13 to 23. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.

