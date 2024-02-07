Thursday’s weather: Mild with lots of sunshine, high of 47

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
The dry pattern continues today. High pressure gradually builds eastward into New Hampshire through the end of the week with above-normal temperatures with northerly winds diminishing with highs in the upper 40s.
Weather Alert
High astronomical tides will continue late this week and into this weekend for coastal New Hampshire. Water levels will be elevated today and may reach the flood stage Friday afternoon as well as Saturday afternoon.
Today: Mild with lots of sunshine. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear early with some clouds late. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some breaks of sun and mild. High 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some late showers. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Very mild with some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Few showers with clearing late & mild. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & not as mild. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up with some snow & rain late. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.