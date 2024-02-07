Thursday’s weather: Mild with lots of sunshine, high of 47

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.