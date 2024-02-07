Thursday’s weather: Mild with lots of sunshine, high of 47

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

The dry pattern continues today. High pressure gradually builds eastward into New Hampshire through the end of the week with above-normal temperatures with northerly winds diminishing with highs in the upper 40s.

Weather Alert

High astronomical tides will continue late this week and into this weekend for coastal New Hampshire. Water levels will be elevated today and may reach the flood stage Friday afternoon as well as Saturday afternoon.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 8-12

Today: Mild with lots of sunshine. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Clear early with some clouds late. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some breaks of sun and mild. High 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some late showers. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Very mild with some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Few showers with clearing late & mild. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun & not as mild. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouding up with some snow & rain late. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Valentine’s Day is for some sun & clouds along with colder temperatures in the 30s. Pre-Valentine’s Day snowstorm is possible on Tuesday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

