Thursday’s weather: Lots of sunshine, cold and blustery, high of 34

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 17. North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 20. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.