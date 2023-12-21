Thursday’s weather: Lots of sunshine, cold and blustery, high of 34

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

The first day of Winter will feel like it with lots of sun with highs in the middle 30s but it feels like 25 with the blustery conditions with winds gusting to 25 mph.

Weather Fact

The low yesterday in Manchester was 28 degrees and the low in Charleston, South Carolina was 27 degrees, Where’s the cold air? It arrives briefly today and tomorrow with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 21 – 25

Today (First day of Winter): Lots of sun, cold, & blustery. High 34 (feel like 25) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and very cold. Low 18 (feel like 10) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Clear & cold. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas Eve Day: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas Eve: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas: Some sun & mild. High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 4 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is for some sun with a high near 50!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 17. North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 20. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

