Thursday’s weather: Light showers make way for sun, high of 33

Today: Early light snow showers with some sunshine during the afternoon. High 33 this morning with temperatures falling thru the 20s. (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and fridge. Low 2 (feel like -10) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 (feel like 7) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear and frigid. Low around 0 (feel like -7) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy and colder with a few flurries. High 24 Winds: NW 5-10+ mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and very cold. Low 9 Winds: Light & Variable