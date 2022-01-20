Thursday’s weather: Light showers make way for sun, high of 33

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Thursday’s Weather

A cold front strung out to our south could produce some light snow showers (less 1″) that may brush Manchester and coastal New Hampshire. High today 33 this morning with temperatures falling thru the 20s.

We’re making up for a warmer start to winter with the cooler than average pattern lasting through next week.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 20- Jan. 24

Today: Early light snow showers with some sunshine during the afternoon. High 33 this morning with temperatures falling thru the 20s. (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and fridge. Low 2 (feel like -10) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 (feel like 7) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear and frigid. Low around 0 (feel like -7) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy and colder with a few flurries. High 24 Winds: NW 5-10+ mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and very cold. Low 9 Winds: Light & Variable

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Below-average temperatures and an active weather pattern favor a couple of chances for snow next week.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph become northwest and decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 8 to 18 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

