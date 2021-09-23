Thursday’s weather: Just like yesterday, clouds and spotty showers

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.