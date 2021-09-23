Thursday’s weather: Just like yesterday, clouds and spotty showers

Thursday’s Weather
Today will be a repeat day like yesterday with lots of clouds and spotty showers.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 23 – Sept. 27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Turning much cooler the middle of next week!
Hazardous Weather Outlook
A slow-moving cold front will cross New Hampshire Friday. While there will be pockets of heavy rainfall along the front, embedded thunderstorms may lead to a low chance of severe weather. While damaging winds would be the most likely hazard if severe weather were to occur, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either at this time.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!