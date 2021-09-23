Thursday’s weather: Just like yesterday, clouds and spotty showers

Thursday’s Weather

Today will be a repeat day like yesterday with lots of clouds and spotty showers.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 23 – Sept. 27

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy & humid with spotty showers High 79 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mild & humid with a few showers Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & humid with rain & thunderstorms High 75 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Rain early then cloudy and humid Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sun early then cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Early thunderstorm then clearing Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & cloudy High 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning much cooler the middle of next week!

Hazardous Weather Outlook

A slow-moving cold front will cross New Hampshire Friday. While there will be pockets of heavy rainfall along the front, embedded thunderstorms may lead to a low chance of severe weather. While damaging winds would be the most likely hazard if severe weather were to occur, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either at this time.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

