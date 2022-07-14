Thursday’s weather: Humid, with a mix of sun and clouds, possible T-storm, high of 84

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather

A weak disturbance will give us a chance of a gusty thunderstorm this afternoon. Tomorrow will bring less humidity with lots of sunshine.

It’s Getting Hot In Here

Temperatures and humidity levels will increase by Sunday into early next week with the potential for heat indices to rise into the low to middle 90s.

5-Day Outlook July 13-July 17

Today: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 84 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun hot and more humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Hazy, hot and humid with an afternoon thunderstorm. High Around 90 Winds WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Prepare for 90-degree heat moving in next week producing a heat wave.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds around 15 mph shift to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds around 10 mph shift to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms .

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: In the lower 70s Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet. Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: Low -1.3 feet (MLLW) 06:29 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 12:27 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northeast winds around 5 mph shift to the south in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 73 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts