Thursday’s weather: Humid, with a mix of sun and clouds, possible T-storm, high of 84

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds around 15 mph shift to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds around 10 mph shift to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms .

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: In the lower 70s Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet. Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: Low -1.3 feet (MLLW) 06:29 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 12:27 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee