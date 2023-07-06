Thursday’s weather: Hot + humid with a chance of a spot T-storm, high of 93

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
The weather pattern through Friday.
5-Day Forecast July 6 – 10
Today: Some sun & clouds, muggy, and hot with a stray thundershower; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 93 (feel like 100) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some clouds & sun, hot, and muggy with stray late-day thunderstorms. High 90 (feel like 98) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Evening thunderstorm; mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & humid with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 86 (feel like 93) Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & humid with some thunderstorms, High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then showers late. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 81 (feel like 87) Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Trending more unsettled this weekend into early next week with the risk of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, but still warm and humid.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny & humid. Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-80s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.2 feet (MLLW) 08:31 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 02:31 PM.
