Thursday’s weather: Hot + humid with a chance of a spot T-storm, high of 93

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

Hot sunshine and humid conditions are expected into Friday with heat indices reaching into the mid-upper 90s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoons, otherwise dry weather.

The weather pattern through Friday.

Hot & muggy summer weather through Friday with the potential for a third consecutive day in the 90s which would make it our first heat wave. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside and keep an eye on the elderly, keep your pets indoors, and do not leave children & pets alone in the car.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1  – 7 p.m. 
WHAT…Heat index values up to 96 are expected.
WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…From 1 PM to 7 PM today.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

5-Day Forecast July 6 – 10

Today: Some sun & clouds, muggy, and hot with a stray thundershower; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 93 (feel like 100) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some clouds & sun, hot, and muggy with stray late-day thunderstorms. High 90 (feel like 98) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Evening thunderstorm; mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & humid with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 86 (feel like 93) Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & humid with some thunderstorms, High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then showers late. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 81 (feel like 87) Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Trending more unsettled this weekend into early next week with the risk of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, but still warm and humid.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny & humid. Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-80s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.2 feet (MLLW) 08:31 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 02:31 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 70 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts