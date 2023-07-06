Thursday’s weather: Hot + humid with a chance of a spot T-storm, high of 93

Hot sunshine and humid conditions are expected into Friday with heat indices reaching into the mid-upper 90s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoons, otherwise dry weather.

The weather pattern through Friday.

Hot & muggy summer weather through Friday with the potential for a third consecutive day in the 90s which would make it our first heat wave. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside and keep an eye on the elderly, keep your pets indoors, and do not leave children & pets alone in the car.