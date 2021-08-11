Thursday’s weather: Hot, hot hot – and humid!

Thursday’s Weather

A multiple-day stretch of oppressive-to-dangerous heat and humidity continues. Heat indices today in the lower 100s and the lower to middle 100s tomorrow. Spotty afternoon to early evening thunderstorms are possible through tomorrow, a few of which may become strong to severe.

Weather Alert

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM FRIDAY *

WHAT…Heat index values around 100 expected Today and Friday. Danger of dehydration and heatstroke if outside for extended periods of time

WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM Friday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lows will only fall into the 70-75 range, allowing little overnight relief from the heat.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 12 – Aug. 16

Today: Hazy, hot & muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 97 (feeling like 104) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Hazy, very warm and humid Low 76 (feeling like 81) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Hazy, hot & muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 94 (feeling like 103) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 73 (feeling like 77) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds with a thunderstorm; hot & humid High 90 (feeling like 96)
Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny; less humid and not as warm High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Comfortable and dry weather next week!

Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 90.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.4 feet (MLLW) 08:54 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 02:51 PM.

