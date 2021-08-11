Thursday’s weather: Hot, hot hot – and humid!

A multiple-day stretch of oppressive-to-dangerous heat and humidity continues. Heat indices today in the lower 100s and the lower to middle 100s tomorrow. Spotty afternoon to early evening thunderstorms are possible through tomorrow, a few of which may become strong to severe.

Weather Alert

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM FRIDAY *

WHAT…Heat index values around 100 expected Today and Friday. Danger of dehydration and heatstroke if outside for extended periods of time

WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM Friday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lows will only fall into the 70-75 range, allowing little overnight relief from the heat.