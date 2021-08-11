Thursday’s weather: Hot, hot hot – and humid!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
Weather Alert
HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM FRIDAY *
WHAT…Heat index values around 100 expected Today and Friday. Danger of dehydration and heatstroke if outside for extended periods of time
WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM Friday.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lows will only fall into the 70-75 range, allowing little overnight relief from the heat.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 12 – Aug. 16
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Comfortable and dry weather next week!
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!