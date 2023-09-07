Thursday’s weather: Hot and humid, near-record high of 95

WHAT…Heat indices in the mid-90s to 100 are expected.
WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…Until 6 PM Today.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
The Heat Goes On
The hottest stretch of the summer through tomorrow making it feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Today is 95 degrees (feels like 100), and Friday is 90 degrees (feels like 96). Weekend thunderstorms will break the heat but not the humidity!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Humidity breaks next Tuesday with cooler-than-normal temperatures around 70 some twenty-five degrees cooler than this week.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds up to 10 mph… except west 15 to 20 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Humid with intervals of clouds and hazy sunshine.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Low 80s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 74 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
