Thursday’s weather: Hot and humid, near-record high of 95

Today: Some sun, hot, and humid. Near Record High of 95 (feel like 100) (record 96 set in 2007) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Stray evening thunderstorm, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun, hot, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Very warm & humid. Low 71 (record low min; 70 2016) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some hazy sun & humid with some thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Cloudy & humid with some spotty showers and thunderstorms. High Around 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Lots of clouds & humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable