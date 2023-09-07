Thursday’s weather: Hot and humid, near-record high of 95

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Heat and humidity build through tomorrow with heat indices climbing into the mid-90s to 100. High today of 95 which is near record heat but feeling like 100 degrees. Record today 96 set in 2007.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 7–11

Today: Some sun, hot, and humid. Near Record High of 95 (feel like 100) (record 96 set in 2007) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Stray evening thunderstorm, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, hot, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Very warm & humid. Low 71 (record low min; 70 2016) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some hazy sun & humid with some thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cloudy & humid with some spotty showers and thunderstorms. High Around 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Lots of clouds & humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY
WHAT…Heat indices in the mid-90s to 100 are expected.
WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…Until 6 PM Today.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

The Heat Goes On

 The hottest stretch of the summer through tomorrow making it feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Today is 95 degrees (feels like 100), and Friday is 90 degrees (feels like 96). Weekend thunderstorms will break the heat but not the humidity!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Humidity breaks next Tuesday with cooler-than-normal temperatures around 70 some twenty-five degrees cooler than this week.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds up to 10 mph… except west 15 to 20 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Humid with intervals of clouds and hazy sunshine.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Low 80s.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 12:11 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 74 degrees.

