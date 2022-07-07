Thursday’s weather: High pressure brings a mix of sun and clouds, high near 80

Thursday’s Weather
Today high pressure will supply us with some sun & clouds. Tonight turns out cloudy with hit-or-miss showers for tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook July 7-July 11
Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up with showers late. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Sun & clouds with more humidity. A hit or miss shower or thunderstorm. High 85 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 61 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 12:05 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee