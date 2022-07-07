Thursday’s weather: High pressure brings a mix of sun and clouds, high near 80

Thursday’s Weather

Today high pressure will supply us with some sun & clouds. Tonight turns out cloudy with hit-or-miss showers for tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook July 7-July 11

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clouding up with showers late. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Sun & clouds with more humidity. A hit or miss shower or thunderstorm. High 85 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 61 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

By the end of the month the dog days of summer return!!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 12:05 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 73 degrees.

