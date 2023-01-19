Thursday’s weather: High of 39 with heavy snow moving in tonight, 4-8 inches possible

Today clouds will be on the increase. This evening’s precipitation could start as rain before changing to snow tonight with a period of wintry mix possible during the transition. Once it turns to snow it will come down heavy at times. Tomorrow morning’s commute will be very dangerous with snow-covered roads. While snow will last into tomorrow, the heaviest snowfall rates will happen overnight. Manchester schools get ready for a snow day tomorrow.

Weather Alert

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TOMORROW EVENING.

WHAT…Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze are possible.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From this evening through tomorrow evening.

IMPACTS…The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact tomorrow morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.