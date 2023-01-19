Thursday’s weather: High of 39 with heavy snow moving in tonight, 4-8 inches possible

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video Forecast

Thursday’s Weather

Today clouds will be on the increase. This evening’s precipitation could start as rain before changing to snow tonight with a period of wintry mix possible during the transition. Once it turns to snow it will come down heavy at times. Tomorrow morning’s commute will be very dangerous with snow-covered roads. While snow will last into tomorrow, the heaviest snowfall rates will happen overnight. Manchester schools get ready for a snow day tomorrow.

Weather Alert

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TOMORROW EVENING.

WHAT…Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze are possible.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From this evening through tomorrow evening.

IMPACTS…The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact tomorrow morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation on Manchester Ink Link.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 19, 2022-Jan. 23, 2023

Today: Increasing clouds. High 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow heavy at times (4-8″). Low 29 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Snow showers (1-2″). High 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 21 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun. High 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Snow and or rain. Low 33 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Windy with morning rain and snow with some afternoon sun. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Monday night: Clearing. Low 26 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heading into a stormy pattern with another chance for some snow next Sunday night into Monday and another chance next Wednesday with a potential of 6-9+”.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.

