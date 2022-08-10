Thursday’s weather: High in the mid-80s, partly sunny after some fog, with spot showers possible later on

Thursday’s Weather
Comfortable Weekend Ahead!
5-Day Outlook Aug. 11-Aug. 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Wind: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:16 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:28 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee