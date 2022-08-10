Thursday’s weather: High in the mid-80s, partly sunny after some fog, with spot showers possible later on

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Thursday’s Weather

Today a weak southwest flow pushes some more humid air back into New Hampshire as well as warmer temps. It should become partly sunny once any fog dissipates, with highs running into the mid-80s. A cold front pushes in late today with a spot shower or thunderstorm that will usher much cooler and less humid air tomorrow.

Comfortable Weekend Ahead!

5-Day Outlook Aug. 11-Aug. 15

Today: Cloudy to partly sunny and humid. High 84 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Early shower or thunderstorm with clearing late. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 79 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Few clouds and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a brief shower. High 77 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 64 East 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No return to significant heat and humidity is expected in the long term. Some much-needed rain coming next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny. Isolated showers.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:16 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:28 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 78 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

