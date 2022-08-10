Thursday’s weather: High in the mid-80s, partly sunny after some fog, with spot showers possible later on

Today: Cloudy to partly sunny and humid. High 84 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Early shower or thunderstorm with clearing late. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 79 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday night: Few clouds and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Some sun & clouds with a brief shower. High 77 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 64 East 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No return to significant heat and humidity is expected in the long term. Some much-needed rain coming next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny. Isolated showers.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:16 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:28 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee