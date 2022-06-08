Thursday’s weather: Heavy rain, T-storm possible, high of 68

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph… except south 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Not as warm; heavy rain and a thunderstorm in the morning; flooded streets and sidewalks.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: East winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 07:08 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 01:37 PM

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee