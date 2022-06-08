Thursday’s weather: Heavy rain, T-storm possible, high of 68

Thursday’s Weather

Another round of even heavier rain around 1″ and embedded thunderstorms are expected this morning, which may lead to some urban and poor-drainage street flooding.

5-Day Outlook June 9-June 13

Today: Rain (1″) with some thunderstorms and not as warm. High 68 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing. Low 57 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mix sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Showers and spot thunderstorms. High: 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clearing. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Last June we had our first heat wave before the start of summer. No heat in sight through the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph… except south 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Not as warm; heavy rain and a thunderstorm in the morning; flooded streets and sidewalks.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: East winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 07:08 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 01:37 PM

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 64 degrees.

