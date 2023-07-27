Thursday’s weather: Heat advisory in effect with strong afternoon T-storms, high of 91

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Today we will be dealing with several potential hazards, from heat to possibly severe storms later this afternoon and evening that can cause flooding potential again. Yesterday’s high was 90, today’s high is in the lower 90s but feels like the upper 90s. And a high in the 90s on Friday will make it our second heat wake of the summer.
Heat Advisory
WHAT Heat index values into the upper 90s are expected.
WHERE Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
IMPACTS Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets.
5-Day Outlook, July 27 – 31
Today: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with strong afternoon thunderstorms; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts. High 91 (feel like 97) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Very warm & muggy with strong evening thunderstorms that can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Low 73 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy. High 95 (feel like 99) Winds: WSW 5-15+ mph
Friday night: Some clouds, very warm, and muggy. Low 73 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with late-day strong thunderstorms. High 84 (feel like 93) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 80 (feel like 80) Winds: NW 10-15+
Comfortable weather moves in Sunday & next Monday as July ends. August begins dry & comfortable next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny and humid; a gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 77 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
