Thursday’s weather: Heat advisory in effect with strong afternoon T-storms, high of 91

Heat Advisory

WHAT Heat index values into the upper 90s are expected.

WHERE Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

IMPACTS Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets.