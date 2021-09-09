Thursday’s weather: Grab your bumbershoots – heavy downpours and flash flooding

Wednesday’s Weather

 As a cold front moves through, a few strong storms are possible along with heavy rainfall (.50″-1″) which may lead to flooding during the day.

Weather Alerts

Heavy downpours today could produce isolated ponding of water in poor drainage areas or localized flash flooding.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 9 – Sept. 13

Today: Some showers & humid with a possible thunderstorm High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Showers early, Clearing late and turning less humid Low 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy & nice High 75 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Clear Low 54 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear Low 58 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 82 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A sun-filled weekend with comfortable conditions. Much cooler air next week.

Image/NH State Parks website

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Long period swell is expected to build along the coast of New Hampshire starting today, associated with distant Hurricane Larry. High surf and dangerous rip currents are possible, especially Friday and Saturday. High astronomical tides are also expected during this time leading to potential for beach erosion.

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 5 feet.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Moderate.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 07:43 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 01:38 PM.

* Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

