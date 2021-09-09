Thursday’s weather: Grab your bumbershoots – heavy downpours and flash flooding

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Long period swell is expected to build along the coast of New Hampshire starting today, associated with distant Hurricane Larry. High surf and dangerous rip currents are possible, especially Friday and Saturday. High astronomical tides are also expected during this time leading to potential for beach erosion.

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 5 feet.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Moderate.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 07:43 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 01:38 PM.

* Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.