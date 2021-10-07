Thursday’s weather: Fog lifts for plenty of sunshine, high of 75

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.