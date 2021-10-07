Thursday’s weather: Fog lifts for plenty of sunshine, high of 75

Thursday’s Weather
High pressure in control for the rest of the week. Look for plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 8 – Oct. 12
Today: Areas of fog then mostly sunny & warm High 75 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Sunny & pleasant High 74 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 52 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool High 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Columbus Day: Partial sun & warmer High 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mainly clear Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Cooler weather for the Columbus day weekend, before it warms into the 70s next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
