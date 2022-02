Temperatures will continue their upward trend today with record warmth. The high today is near 60 with the record high for Manchester being 56 in 2011. A storm system will cross New Hampshire late tonight into early tomorrow morning, bringing rain and gusty wind, potentially strong with a few power outages.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM FRIDAY

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected in portions of southern New Hampshire.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.