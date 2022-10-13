Thursday’s weather: Dry start with rain moving in for the p.m., heavy at times, high of 69

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today will start out dry with rain moving in by evening. Strong southeast winds pumping potentially 1.5-2″ of wind-driven rain into tomorrow afternoon.

Windy Fall Weather Tips

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 13-Oct. 17

Today: Clouding up and windy with rain by evening. High 69 Winds: SSE 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Cloudy, mild & windy with periods of rain (1.5-2″). Roads will be slick with wet leaves. Low 60 Winds: SE 15-20+ mph

Friday: Early rain followed by showers (.30″). High 69 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Clearing and cooler. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunny & nice. High 68 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week our temperatures will be below normal.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

