Thursday’s weather: Dry start with rain moving in for the p.m., heavy at times, high of 69

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today will start out dry with rain moving in by evening. Strong southeast winds pumping potentially 1.5-2″ of wind-driven rain into tomorrow afternoon.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 13-Oct. 17
Today: Clouding up and windy with rain by evening. High 69 Winds: SSE 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy, mild & windy with periods of rain (1.5-2″). Roads will be slick with wet leaves. Low 60 Winds: SE 15-20+ mph
Friday: Early rain followed by showers (.30″). High 69 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Clearing and cooler. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny & nice. High 68 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!