Thursday’s weather: Dry and sunny, brisk winds, high of 40

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Daily Forecast for Dec. 8-Dec. 12, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report