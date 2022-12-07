Thursday’s weather: Dry and sunny, brisk winds, high of 40

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today will be dry and mild with a brisk wind making the high of 48 feel like 40. Strong high pressure to our north supports mostly dry conditions this weekend with scattered flurries Sunday night.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 8-Dec. 12, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & colder. Low 27 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 44 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NE5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and cold. High 35 (feel like 29) Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 24 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

