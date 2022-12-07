Thursday’s weather: Dry and sunny, brisk winds, high of 40

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & colder. Low 27 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 44 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NE5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and cold. High 35 (feel like 29) Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 24 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report